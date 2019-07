(KNWA) — The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) make arrests in north Texas and Oklahoma that targets people who are in the U.S. illegally. Seventy-five arrests were made in the four-day operation, according to ICE’s Twitter page.

ICE arrests 42 in San Francisco area during 4-day operation targeting criminal aliens and immigration fugitives. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/WTxz9bWZa9 — ICE (@ICEgov) July 24, 2019

ICE arrests 75 in North TX and OK areas during a 4-day operation targeting criminal aliens and immigration fugitives. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/6YkqOBI7A4 — ICE (@ICEgov) July 23, 2019

ICE is a federal law enforcement agency that is under the division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It was established in 2003 under the George W. Bush administration.