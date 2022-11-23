FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community Rescue Mission along with First National Bank of Fort Smith is bringing a synthetic ice-skating rink to Downtown Fort Smith from Nov. 25 to Jan. 2.

According to a press release from the Community Rescue Mission, admission including skates is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

The release says the ice rink will be open on Fridays from 4-7 p.m., Saturdays from 1-8 p.m., and Sundays from 2-5 p.m. From Dec. 21-30, the rink will be open Tuesday-Friday from 1-8 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The release says hours of operation are subject to change. More information can be found here.