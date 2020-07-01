IDK? Cafe hands out free meals, cases of chicken

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We are highlighting the good deeds people are doing in the community amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Today a local restaurant spent the day handing out free meals and cases of chicken in Rogers.

IDK? Cafe and The Food Truck Owner Justin Eaton recognizes that food insecurity is a major problem in our area, even outside of COVID-19.

But now more than ever Eaton said it is important to reach out and help those who need it most.

“There’s a huge population of the Marshallese and LatinX community that are being quarantined right now so a lot of these people are coming to pick up for quarantine families,” he said.

“Even then those with kids who are in school, with the free school lunch, stuff like that. This helps replace some of that food as well.”

Volunteers with the Care Community Center helped deliver meals to the families stuck in quarantine.