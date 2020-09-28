IHOP introduces happy hour, with a twist

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Before you see “happy hour” and think you’ll be chugging brewskies with your next short stack order, new specials coming to IHOP aren’t what you might imagine.

In fact, it’s probably the exact opposite.

IHOP is rolling out “IHOPPY Hour” with discounts to meals and snacks daily from 2 to 10 p.m., USA TODAY reported.

The new deals begin today with some items available for takeout.

According to USA TODAY, the special hours feature $5 or $6 entrees and $3 snacks and sides. Drinks are also discount to $1 or $1.50.

Items on the new menu include breakfast plates like pancakes and omelettes along with lunch and dinner staples like hamburgers.

IHOP President Jay Johns says this in an attempt to boost the chain’s evening business.

“We’re famous for breakfast. Everybody knows our world-famous pancakes, but oftentimes people forget about us at other dayparts,” Johns said in an interview with USA TODAY. “So the last couple of years we’ve been working on our p.m. business.”

Trying to increase business in the evening hours isn’t new for IHOP. You may remember the chain’s 2018 name-change stunt where it temporarily rebranded restaurants as IHOB to push its burger menu.