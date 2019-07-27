LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA) — Illegal dumping continues to be an issue for a local thrift store, impacting families in need.

People are dumping large items at a donation drop-off and it is making a dent on the funds used for the Lincoln food bank.

People keep dropping off unusable donations such as couches that are broken or missing cushions or televisions that have busted screens at the Grace Place Thrift Store.

John Wiggins, a volunteer at the store, said this happens pretty much every other day and it is really frustrating.

When people leave items like that Grace Place has to pay to have it hauled off, which takes away money they would use to buy food for the welcome center that supplies food for families in need, according to Wiggin.

“Part of it may be people not knowing but when you see some of the stuff that we see it’s just people that just don’t care,” Wiggin said. “That’s what irritates me because we’re trying to do a good thing for the city of Lincoln.”

He said the people who do this know these donations are not usable and wants people to be more respectful and throw away their trash the proper way.

Grace Place has talked with Lincoln Police and they said in order to enforce this, the thrift store needs to get proper signage up.

Wiggins said the store hopes to have them up in the next few months.