Illinois man leads police on high-speed chase through Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A 20-year-old Illinois man was arrested in Fayetteville after leading police on a high-speed chase through Washington County on Sunday.

The Prairie Grove Police Department says the chase began around midnight when officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the city.

The driver, Bo Buffington, ignored police, running a red light and fleeing at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Authorities say Buffington ran about ten red lights as he led police on a chase from Prairie Grove to Fayetteville.

In Fayetteville, officers briefly lost sight of Buffington’s truck, allegedly stolen out of Alma, near the Walgreens on Martin Luther King Boulevard, but spotted the vehicle again near Huntsville Road.

The chase ended at the intersection of Ray Avenue and Lee Street.

Buffington is charged with felony fleeing, felony theft by receiving, reckless driving, DWI, and driving with a suspended license.