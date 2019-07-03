Illinois River drowning victim identified

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KNWA) – The man who drowned Saturday, June 22, in the Illinois River has been identified as Robert Benson Hara, 27, from Tulsa.

Around 6:30 p.m., Hara was pushing a raft through the river near Riverside Floats, according to a Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) statement.

“He [Hara] stepped into a deep section of the river, went under and never resurfaced,” according to the GRDA.

GRDA police and other agencies arrived to the scene, found him at around 7 p.m., and tried to resuscitate him.

Hara was transported to a Tahlequah hospital and died at around 8:30 p.m.