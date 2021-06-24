‘I’m pretty desperate’: Texarkana man passes out resume, holds sign in hopes of getting hired

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Texarkana man says he is in need of a job, and he has come up with a unique way to draw attention to his work experience and history.

Justin Chester was seen standing on Richmond Road Thursday afternoon, and he was not asking for money. He was handing out his resumes and holding a sign.

“I’m pretty desperate,” said Chester.

“I need a job. I shoot out resumes during the night. During the early morning hours and I’m not getting any responses.”

Chester says he does not want a hand-out but does request $15 an hour. According to him, his work experience is in Information Technology as a contractor. Even though he does not have a job, Chester says he does qualify for unemployment benefits. Now, he is hoping to catch the eye of an employer.

“Because I’m holding a sign they think I’m panhandling and I’m not. I’m not asking for money. I’ve actually turned everybody down that wants to offer me money. Because I just want a job. I don’t want your money. I want to work for my money,” said Chester.

Chester says he has been holding his sign and handing out resumes all week. So far, he has landed a few interviews and he is hoping to turn one of them into something official.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers