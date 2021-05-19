‘I’m scared’: AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Black man

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Body camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase — footage authorities refused to release in the two years since the man died in police custody.

Ronald Greene can be heard telling the white troopers “I’m scared!” as he is jolted multiple times with a stun gun.

The May 2019 arrest outside of Monroe, Louisiana, is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

Troopers initially blamed the 49-year-old’s death on a crash at the end of the chase.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers