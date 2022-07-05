FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As part of a ten-city national outing, the “End of Isolation Tour” will bring The BOX to Arkansas Air and Military Museum on July 22-24.

According to a press release, the “immersive, transformative play” is “based on correspondence with incarcerated people and inspired by true events.” The play is presented in partnership with DecARcerate and Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition.

The play is set in the solitary unit of an unnamed prison, where men are confined 23 hours a day to 6×9 cells to “remember (and often regret) the past, dream of the future, yearn for loved ones, and rage against the system that threatens their sanity and their souls.”

The BOX is written and directed by Sarah Shourd, who was held in solitary confinement for over 400 days as an American political prisoner in Iran. The play, which premiered in 2016 and played to sold-out audiences in San Francisco, Marin County, and Alcatraz Island, has been reconceived as “a traveling show for the age of COVID.”

Filmmakers Bobby Field and Emile DeWeaver are creating an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary series about the tour, which will provide “an intimate insight into what it takes to create transformative theater, as well as how individuals deal with the legacy of prison torture.”

Tickets for each show are reserved for “formerly incarcerated and other system-impacted people.” To buy tickets, please visit here.