Impact of no Democratic front-runner

Supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden attend a watch party at GoodRoad CiderWorks on Super Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 3, 2020.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Super Tuesday has come and gone, but there is still no clear presidential frontrunner for the Democratic Party.

Out of 14 states up for grabs, Joe Biden came out on top winning 10 of them.

Although Biden picked up more states, Sen. Bernie Sanders was not far behind in delegates after claiming victory in delegate-rich California and picking up victories in the remaining states.

Professor of Political Science at the University of Arkansas Janine Parry said the similarities to this year’s field of candidates mirrors that of the Republicans in 2016.

“There are just so many candidates lasting so much longer into the primary season than we’ve been used to in the last couple of decades and you only have a pie so big and when you’re slicing it so thinly among all those candidates you know, even our fourth-place finisher appears to have hit at 10% in Arkansas,” Parry said.

Although there is no clear front runner right now, Parry said that with all of the endorsements of previous candidates like Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Mike Bloomberg give Biden a big boost with voters who had him as their second or third choice.