Importance of recycling in Northwest Arkansas

FILE – In this July 5, 2016, file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling fill containers at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. The state of California is fining CVS Pharmacy a record $3.6 million for failing to redeem deposits on bottles and cans at some of its locations, regulators said Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Spring is here, which for many means spring cleaning. The city of Fayetteville wants to make recycling a little easier.

The city has suspended its curbside recycling program as a way to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19. However, it has provided several recycling drop off locations.

Heather Ellzey, environmental educator for the city, said her department has aggressive goals for waste. She said with the way things are going, we would need almost two earths worth of resources to sustain human life. The idea is to find ways to reuse items we already have, like melting plastic bottles to make T-shirts and commercial carpets.

She said the goal is to divert 40% of waste away from landfills by 2027.

While many people are currently focusing on staying home and staying healthy, Ellzey said it’s a good opportunity to think of the health of the environment as well.

“Going out and doing litter cleanups, helping conserve resources by reducing and recycling, those are all great ways to spring clean our earth,” Ellzey said.

The city only collects things it can sell. Click here for a list of acceptable items and unacceptable items.