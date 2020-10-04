Important voting deadlines, information for 2020 election

Vote stickers are seen at a satellite election office at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As election day quickly approaches, here are some important deadlines to keep in mind, no matter how you plan to vote.

Election day is November 3, 2020.

According to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website, the last day to register to vote in Arkansas is Monday, October 5.

Deadline for submission of absentee application:

In Person : by close of business the day before the election

by close of business the day before the election By Designated Bearer or Administrator : by close of business the day before the election (Designated Bearer is anyone you choose to pick up or deliver your application or ballot)

by close of business the day before the election (Designated Bearer is anyone you choose to pick up or deliver your application or ballot) By mail or electronically : by 7 days before the election

by 7 days before the election By authorized agent: by 1:30 p.m. on election day. The authorized agent must file with the County Clerk an affidavit from the administrative head of a hospital or nursing home located in this state verifying that the applicant is a patient of the hospital or long-term care or residential care facility licensed by the state and is thereby unable to vote on the election day at his or her regular polling site.

To request an absentee ballot, you can contact your county clerk in the county you where you are registered to vote. You can also download and complete an absentee ballot application, then return the application to your county clerk.

To be qualified to vote an absentee ballot, you must meet one of the following criteria:

You will be unavoidably absent from your polling site on election day, OR

You will be unable to attend your polling site on election day due to illness or physical disability, OR

You are a member of the Uniformed Services, merchant marines or the spouse or a dependant family member and are away from your polling location due to the member’s active duty status, OR

A U.S. citizen whose residence is in Arkansas but is temporarily living outside the territorial limits of the United States.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail or electronically is seven days before the election, October 27.

If you have any questions or concerns you can contact the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office at voterservices@sos.arkansas.gov.