Improved transit system in the works for NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Discussions are in full force to improve and expand transit in the Northwest Arkansas region.

Connect Northwest Arkansas, a ten year transit development plan focused on Ozark Regional and University of Arkansas Razorback Transit, aims to make these transit providers more accessible in the area.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission appointed the Alliance Transportation Group this week to get this plan and study up and going.

According to Tim Simon, the group’s project manager, they learned a lot from the community and are taking action soon to improve transportation.

“We went over our robust public engagement effort and the public engagement summary to see what we learned from the community and what they want from transit moving forward,” Simon said. “We also looked over our operational analysis looking at the transit that’s out there today and how we can build upon their strengths and improve upon that.”

Simon said having this effective system will give riders opportunities to focus on the more important things.

“If we connect people and we save them time we give them freedom to spend more time with their families, work more, and move around their community,” he said.

University of Arkansas Junior Eugene Saucedo doesn’t have a car and relies on the bus system to take him to and from work.

He said he is happy to know things may change.

“They have longer wait periods so I wish that maybe they would shorten that a little bit,” he said.

Saucedo said he likes how quick it is to take the bus compared to walking, but he wishes the bus schedules had a wider variety.

“I wish they had a different schedule,” he said. “The schedule operates a little differently in the summer than in the regular semester.”

The transportation plan will be developed in phases and there is no set start day, but Simon said he is hopeful things will be improved at a decent pace.

