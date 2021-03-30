Improvements for radio communication, police on ballot for special election

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special election is coming up in Bentonville and one of the measures on the ballot is improvement bonds for the city’s police department.
The city is asking for $1.6 million to help pay for police safety training facilities.
Also on the ballot, a separate $6.6 million for new radio communication equipment and facility.
The money for both issues would come from a 1 percent local sales and use tax adopted in June 2003.
The Bentonville special election is scheduled for April 13th.