Improvements for radio communication, police on ballot for special election

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special election is coming up in Bentonville and one of the measures on the ballot is improvement bonds for the city’s police department.

The city is asking for $1.6 million to help pay for police safety training facilities.

Also on the ballot, a separate $6.6 million for new radio communication equipment and facility.

The money for both issues would come from a 1 percent local sales and use tax adopted in June 2003.

The Bentonville special election is scheduled for April 13th.

