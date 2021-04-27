‘Impulse,’ a seesaw light show is at the Amazeum

The Scott Family Amazeum is a hands-on, interactive museum featuring Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) activities for families. Located at the intersection of J Street and Museum Way in Bentonville, the Amazeum experiences include a climbable tree canopy, indoor cave, the 3M Tinkering Hub, Hershey’s Lab, Nickelodeon PlayLab, the Market sponsored by Walmart and nearly one acre of outdoor space.

It's open day and night. No admission or reservations needed.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Impulse, on display at the Scott Family Amazeum through May 10, is really amazing!

The 12 light- and sound-enabled seesaws are each 30 to 40 feet long. The seesaws, that emit light and sounds, are immediately activated when a person uses them. Built-in lights and speakers produce a harmonious sequence of sounds and lights resulting in a unique composition, according to the Amazeum.

Impulse was first presented as part of the 6th edition of Luminothérapie, in 2015-2016, at the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles in Montreal. It was created by Toronto-based Lateral Office with Montreal-based CS Design and in collaboration with EGP Group based in Montreal.

Amazeum is the first exhibition of Impulse in the mid-South.

Impulse is free and open to the public day and night.

For more information about the museum, visit amazeum.org.