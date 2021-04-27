‘Impulse,’ a seesaw light show is at the Amazeum

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Impulse, on display at the Scott Family Amazeum through May 10, is really amazing!
The 12 light- and sound-enabled seesaws are each 30 to 40 feet long. The seesaws, that emit light and sounds, are immediately activated when a person uses them. Built-in lights and speakers produce a harmonious sequence of sounds and lights resulting in a unique composition, according to the Amazeum.
Impulse was first presented as part of the 6th edition of Luminothérapie, in 2015-2016, at the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles in Montreal. It was created by Toronto-based Lateral Office with Montreal-based CS Design and in collaboration with EGP Group based in Montreal.
Amazeum is the first exhibition of Impulse in the mid-South.
Impulse is free and open to the public day and night.
For more information about the museum, visit amazeum.org.