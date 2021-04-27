‘Impulse,’ a seesaw light show is at the Amazeum

It's open day and night. No admission or reservations needed.

About the Scott Family Amazeum

The Scott Family Amazeum is a hands-on, interactive museum featuring Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) activities for families. Located at the intersection of J Street and Museum Way in Bentonville, the Amazeum experiences include a climbable tree canopy, indoor cave, the 3M Tinkering Hub, Hershey’s Lab, Nickelodeon PlayLab, the Market sponsored by Walmart and nearly one acre of outdoor space.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Impulse, on display at the Scott Family Amazeum through May 10, is really amazing!

The 12 light- and sound-enabled seesaws are each 30 to 40 feet long. The seesaws, that emit light and sounds, are immediately activated when a person uses them. Built-in lights and speakers produce a harmonious sequence of sounds and lights resulting in a unique composition, according to the Amazeum. 

Impulse was first presented as part of the 6th edition of Luminothérapie, in 2015-2016, at the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles in Montreal. It was created by Toronto-based Lateral Office with Montreal-based CS Design and in collaboration with EGP Group based in Montreal.

Amazeum is the first exhibition of Impulse in the mid-South.

 Impulse is free and open to the public day and night.

 For more information about the museum, visit amazeum.org.

