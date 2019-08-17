In a Day’s Drive: Berry Picking in NWA

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA) — You can experience the sweetest side of the Natural State right here in Northwest Arkansas.

Taylor’s Orchard in Gentry is a husband and wife co-owned fruit farm deep-rooted in love and history.

“I enjoy growing fruit,” Taylor’s Orchard Owner Bill Taylor said.

Taylor is a fourth-generation farmer.

“My dad grew peaches, and his dad, and his dad also grew peaches,” he said.

Taylor said his great grandfather was one of the first who brought peaches to Johnson County.

“I guess I was the only one fortunate or unfortunate enough to go into the farming business,” he said with a laugh.

But peaches aren’t Taylor’s only specialties.

“I also have thorn-less blackberries,” he said.

He said his berries and peaches start growing in the first of July and through most of September.

“We sell a lot here at the farm, already picked as well as pick your own,” he said.

Taylor’s Orchard in Gentry isn’t the only place you can pick your own berries.

There are many other farm locations all around NWA in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville.

“It’s evolved into more of an experience,” Taylor said.

Taylor said being able to share a place close to his heart and grown by his family makes this experience even sweeter.

“My wife and I like to see people pick and be happy,” he said.

Not only is it “berry” special to see his passions turn into messy smiles, but it is also a way to teach others something Taylor thinks is important to know.

“They may go to the supermarket with mom and pick up fruit from the store and have no idea where it came from or what it looks like,” he said. “They don’t know if it was grown on a bush, or grown on a tree, or dug up from the ground.”

Taylor said when it comes to the fruit you get in the store versus picking it yourself there really is no comparison.

“If you come out you’ll be able to experience the fun and enjoyment that we have to offer here as well as the good tasting fruit,” he said.

Taylor said he wants everyone to experience berry picking because fruit tastes sweeter when you know exactly where what you are eating comes from.