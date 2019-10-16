In honor of World Food Day, Tyson Foods is donating protein to a local food bank

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Tyson Foods is joining the fight against hunger by donating hundreds of thousands of meals to Feeding America food banks across the U.S., including the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

In honor of World Food Day, nearly 30,000 pounds of food will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank located in Bethel Heights.

“World Food Day reminds us that more than 40 million people in America are food insecure and with the help of organizations like Feeding America, and its network of agencies and volunteers, we hope one day that number will be zero,” said Tyson Foods Senior Director, Corporate Social Responsibility Debra Vernon.

Part of the donation is a result of the company’s ‘Miles that Matter’ program. Tyson Foods donates a pound of protein for every mile a team member bikes, walks, or runs. So far, a total of 339,000 miles have been logged by team members.

“We’re proud to support Feeding America food banks across the country and in our Tyson communities,” said Vernon.

The company will be donating a total of 600,000 meals to food banks in five states (including Arkansas). The total amount of protein donated is about 148,000 pounds.

Food banks that will receive the donation include: