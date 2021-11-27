In-person deals back on Black Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Black Friday last year was anything but average, with more deals being put up online to avoid in-person crowds.

But this year, Arkansans are back out in full force for what’s looking like a more nostalgic Black Friday experience.  

We’ve been talking to customers at Bass Pro Shop, and we asked them what got them out of bed Friday morning.

It seems like the hot ticket here this year is fishfinders, but just as many people are happy they can take part in their yearly tradition in person again.

“Yeah, I’m happy it’s back; I like to get out every year and see what I can get into. I’m here for a fish finder; I think there’s a lot of people here for that,” said Bass Pro Shop shopper Richard Whittle.

