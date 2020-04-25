In-person graduations will not occur until July

News

by: Peyton Knott

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those waiting to gather for high school graduations are going to have to wait a little longer as the state of Arkansas has canceled in-person graduations until July 1st.

Johnny Key, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education, says graduations are one of the largest and most attended events in some Arkansas towns — making it difficult to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“We are going to allow them to create non-traditional methods either by remote means, digital means, or video,” Keys says. “There are a number of techniques schools have already started exploring to see how they can make this happen as a celebration for their seniors.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers