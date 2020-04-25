In-person graduations will not occur until July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those waiting to gather for high school graduations are going to have to wait a little longer as the state of Arkansas has canceled in-person graduations until July 1st.

Johnny Key, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education, says graduations are one of the largest and most attended events in some Arkansas towns — making it difficult to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“We are going to allow them to create non-traditional methods either by remote means, digital means, or video,” Keys says. “There are a number of techniques schools have already started exploring to see how they can make this happen as a celebration for their seniors.”