BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville is celebrating community heroes all week long.

Starting July 10, the Honor Fest will engage in thoughtful service projects, exciting networking opportunities, and friendly athletic competitions, according to a press release.

The six-day-long celebration will include a range of events for veteran and first responders, including free events for their families. Below you can find a few events taking place. A full list can be found here.

Wednesday, July 12

A partnership with Walmart/Sam’s Club and Start-up Junkie Consulting will include guest speakers and elevator pitch contest for veteran and first responder entrepreneurs.

Thursday, July 13

From 7 to 7:45 a.m., a Circle of Remembrance and 5k Run/Walk at Crystal Bridges will take place honoring the lives and service of fallen military heroes, according to the release. Attendees are asked to register and to wear blue.

An educational opportunity for active military and military spouses on job-seeking skills will take place from 4 to 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

The Honor Fest events will close out the week with a short celebration at 1 p.m.