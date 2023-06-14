GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Greenwood Police Department report has revealed that a police officer arrested for death threats had his duty vehicle, duty weapons during the incident.

Chris George, 38, was issued a misdemeanor arrest warrant on June 14 after an investigation opened from terroristic threats he made on May 29. He is facing charges of disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.

Multiple officers noted in the report that George seemed to be intoxicated and threatened to kill someone on the night of May 29.

He had his duty belt and three weapons with him, including his duty pistol, a Glock 17, his backup pistol, a Glock 43, and his duty rifle, an AR-15.

Additionally, he was driving his Drug Task Force vehicle.

“I received a call on my personal cell phone from Chris George,” an officer wrote in the report. “During this call George stated that he was in his “work car” on his way to Greenwood. It sounded as though George was intoxicated. George explained to me that he had his duty belt and his rifle, George stated that he was on his way to Essex St. in Greenwood to kill an individual.”

George told an officer during the incident that he was trying to “protect his family.”

The report says that George told police that he and his wife were at a Memorial Day party when an incident occurred that upset him. He said his wife’s friend mentioned a guy named “Smitty,” who had a relationship with Amy that had recently ended.

George told police he wanted to kill “Smitty” out of anger. He had told police during the incident that he wouldn’t hurt any police officer after he killed “Smitty” and would surrender peacefully.

George turned himself in to Sebastian County Adult Detention Center and will remain on leave until an internal investigation has been completed.