FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new inclusive playground is coming to Creekmore Park in Fort Smith.

The city’s board of directors approved the almost $550,000 project on April 5 and will be funded by the dedicated 1/8 sales and use tax.

The new playground will be similar to the one at John Bell Jr. Park and will feature a variety of amenities designed for individuals of all abilities including multi-play artificial turf.

“People with all abilities and individuals in wheelchairs — it’s an underrepresented part of the community that we’re trying to focus on because we want everybody to play together,” Director of Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Doug Reinert said.

The playground is expected to be completed by August.