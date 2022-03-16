FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An inclusive playground in Fort Smith is nearing completion.

It’s part of a new 51-acre park on Riverfront Drive and allows children of all abilities and developmental stages to play in the same space.

It was all smiles on March 16 from both kids and adults.

“Ever since we’ve been installing it, there’s been people out here just dying to use it,” said Rob Green, recreational consultant for ACS Playgrounds. “It’s a great feeling to hear the laughter and chimes behind us as kids get to play on it.”

“All children should be able to enjoy themselves, and I see lots of things that aren’t normally included in a park for everyone to play in, so that’s amazing,” said Kathy Crase.

“How excited were you to come out here today? I was really excited. I didn’t know it’d be this big,” said Kaizlee Vanderslice.

The park carries an $800,000 price tag and should be fully finished by April.