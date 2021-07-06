Inclusive playground to be built at park on Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids in Fort Smith will soon be able to use an inclusive playground.

It will be part of a 51-acre park on Riverfront Drive and will allow children of all abilities and developmental stages to play in the same space.

The Fort Smith Parks and Recreation director says there is a difference between Americans with Disabilities Act accessible and inclusive since ADA rules only specify that kids are able to get to the playground equipment.

“Inclusive playground equipment actually allows anybody with any disability to be able to get to the playground equipment and get up on the playground equipment and engage with anybody that’s there,” Director of Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Doug Reinert said.

The park is costing the city $800,000 to build, and should be open by October with the entire park set for completion by spring of next year if the city board approves the funds.

