Increasing vaccinations for Arkansans on Medicaid

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state will provide more money to physicians for COVID-19 vaccine reimbursement payments to encourage more people to get the shot.

Dr. Gary Berner, chief medical officer at Community Clinic, said more money will mean more access to vaccines for Arkansans.

“It will help the clinics have more vaccine available and more staff available to offer the vaccine,” Dr. Berner said. “Potentially someone with a little bit more time to invest in that conversation.”

Gov. Hutchinson announced Tuesday that 27,000 traditional Medicaid recipients have been fully vaccinated. The state has a total of 627,000 Medicaid recipients.

Loretta Alexander, health policy director at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said the increase in reimbursement payments could make vaccination mobile.

“Public health nurses may need to go to people’s homes and vaccinate them,” Alexander said.

Alexander and Dr. Berner are hopeful the increase in vaccine reimbursements is another step in targeting unvaccinated groups.

COVID-19 vaccine reimbursement payments for physicians will now be $100, previously the payments were $40.