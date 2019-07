FAYETTEVILLE (KNWA) — An “indepen-dance” was hosted on Independence Day at the annual First Thursday in town.

The event is hosted the first Thursday of every month, and is welcome to people of all ages. Those who organize the event encourage families to take part in the fun.

Two art openings were hosted at Art Ventures and Phoenix Gallery. A space-themed giant puppet parade — commemorating the 50th anniversary of landing on the moon — wowed many.