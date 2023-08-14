ALBANY, New York (KNWA/KFTA) — An indictment deadline has been pushed back again in the case of a Fayetteville man that was arrested for flying to New York to have sex with an 11-year-old.

Kyle Biswell, 37, was charged in April with one count of interstate travel for illicit sexual conduct.

Biswell’s legal team requested the deadline extension for extra time to review materials that are being made available by the government, as well as to confer with the government to pursue the negotiation of a preindictment disposition of the charges.

“Law enforcement has completed a forensic review of Biswell’s cell phone, and the parties need time to review same and assess evidence of possible additional crimes,” court documents said.

Biswell was arrested at an airport and admitted that he flew to Albany with the intent to engage in sexual contact with a minor.

“Biswell engaged in a series of online conversations with a person in Albany whom he believed would allow him to engage in sexual contact with an 11-year-old relative. On April 8, 2023, Biswell flew from Arkansas to Albany to engage in sexual contact with the minor, packing numerous Viagra pills in his suitcase,” said a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.

The release notes that, if convicted, Biswell could face up to 30 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life.

Biswell’s case had been delayed once prior for similar reasons. The deadline for an indictment is now Oct. 11.