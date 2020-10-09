Indictments allege McCloskeys altered pistol, leading to evidence tampering charge

ST. LOUIS – The felony indictment against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Central West End couple who pointed guns at protestors walking by their mansion accuses the couple altered the gun Patricia McCloskey was holding that day.

The Mccloskeys are charged in this indictment with unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

The McCloskeys initial lawyer Al Watkins said that Patricia McCloskey knew that the handgun she had was inoperable because it had been used as a prop in a past lawsuit against a gun manufacturer.

Watkins claimed that Patricia Mccloskey displayed the handgun as an intimidation factor to help defend herself. The McCloskeys saying that they feared for their safety during that incident.

But the indictment accuses the McCloskeys of altering the Bryco Semi-automatic Pistol that Patricia McCloskey was holding to “impair its verity in the investigation” into the unlawful use of a weapon charge against Patricia McCloskey.

The indictment says the altering took place between June 28 and July and that the altering impaired and obstructed the prosecution of Patricia McCloskey for the crime of unlawful use of a weapon.