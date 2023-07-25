FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Indie folk band The Hand and the Heart is scheduled to perform at JJ’s Live.

The band will be joined in Fayetteville by multi-instrumentalist, dancer, and visual artist Yoke Lore on Nov. 16.

“We have been absolutely itching to announce The Head and the Heart coming to JJ’s Live,” COO Jillian Hamm said in a release. “November can’t get here soon enough.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. Potential patrons can sign up for the JJ’s Live newsletter to gain early access to show tickets here.

Doors for The Head and the Heart open at 6 p.m. Music will begin at 7:30 p.m. JJ’s Live says that this show is for all ages.