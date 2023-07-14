BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Indie-rock band Alvvays is set to perform at the Momentary.

The band will be taking the stage on the Momentary Green on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

“Described by The New York Times as ‘an indie-rock band that wraps fuzzy layers of rock instrumentation around stories of hard lives and hurt feelings,’ Alvvays combines sober songwriting with vibrant, dream-like melodies,” a release from the Momentary said.

The band will be joined by special guest Julia Jacklin, and Australian singer-songwriter that The Momentary says “wields masterful lyrics and an indie-rock sound to weave emotion, honesty and a surprising intimacy into an unforgettable experience.”

Tickets go live for Momentary members on July 18 at 10 a.m. They will be available to the public on July 21 at 10 a.m.

The Momentary says that the concert will be held rain or shine.