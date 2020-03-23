Indoor workout classes move outdoors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With indoor workout facilities closing across the state, a local gym is moving its fitness classes outdoors.

From online yoga to moving equipment and classes outdoors, Clubhaus Fitness in Fayetteville says it is making sure its clients are getting the most out of their memberships and keeping its employees employed.

Clubhaus Fitness Owner Stuart Walker said it’s a great way to keep everyone moving.

“We don’t know what it’s going to look like when it’s all over. As much as we can get our members supporting us and then finding ways to let them know, we’re down here working hard and finding ways to help you,” Walker said.

Due to space restriction, class sizes are limited.

Head to its website to find out more details, like how to join a class.