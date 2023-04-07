FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dyeing eggs and filling up Easter baskets costs more than it did last year, but a local nonprofit has a budget-friendly alternative for families.

From noon to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and the Saturday before Easter, Art Ventures is offering supplies to decorate your own carbon eggs. A carton of carbon eggs cost around $0.75, which is chaper than a dozen real ones, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA shows a carton of large, white eggs will cost you $0.09 extra than it would a few weeks ago, bringing the total to $3.38 a dozen.

In the last year, Nestle, the maker of Kit Kats and Easter-themed cookie dough, raised prices around 8%. Also in 2022, Hershey’s told Yahoo! Money it would increase the price of products by around 14%, so it might be time to rethink filling your kids Easter basket with the Hershey’s chocolate eggs or your egg-shaped Reese’s.

Along with the free craft, Art Ventures has a full gallery for everyone to enjoy. Right now, the Fayetteville location has an exhibition called, ‘India in its Many Colors’, featuring a variety of art by Indian artists living in Northwest Arkansas.

“Art is for everyone,” said Art Ventures’ Executive Director, Lakeisha Edwards. “We’re looking for people who are neurodivergent. We’re looking for people with disabilities. We’re looking for underrepresented artists. We’re looking for people who have never had access to arts and culture. We’re looking for those who have had an interest in art, but don’t consider themselves artistic. We want everyone to feel ownership and take up space.”

To continue Art Ventures’ mission of representation, art education, paid internships, and bringing out the community’s creative-side, Edwards said it’s in need of support. If you want to keep Art Ventures’ activities, such as decorating Easter eggs, free for families, you can make a donation here.