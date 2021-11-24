Inflation to increase costs of Fayetteville Police Department construction

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction on Fayetteville’s new police department is getting more expensive because of the rising nationwide inflation.

Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds says the department has had to cut about $3.7 million from the almost $40 million budget for the new facility.

It planned for 5-7% inflation but has seen about 30%.

Reynolds says he’s not compromising on the safety of his officers.

“We certainly haven’t cut any of the safety,” Reynolds said. “That’s always been my number one priority, and so we’re not going to cut safety at that facility.”

The new police department is being built just off the northeast corner of W. Deane Street and N. Porter Road.

Reynolds says it is on time and still on budget. It is planned to open by October 2022.

