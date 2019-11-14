Information session held on phase one of cultural arts corridor project

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Fayetteville is giving people a chance to view the latest designs for phase one of the cultural arts corridor construction project.

A public information session was held at TheatreSquared on Wednesday (Nov. 13) as an informal event to answer questions about the plans.

The cultural arts corridor will be a destination area for residents and tourists with areas for performances, festivals, and visual arts, all between Dickson and Prairie Streets.

It’s being funded by a bond issue that fayetteville voters approved of back in May.

It’s expected to benefit businesses and artists and improve walkability between the University of Arkansas, Razorback greenway, and downtown square.

“What I like about it is that they are talking about ideas for places to get together in small groups mainly…there’s places to sit, places to go look at the creek…places to get to the creek,” says Dave Fournet, who lives in Fayetteville.

The second information session will be on Thursday, November 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library.