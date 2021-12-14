Injured NFL stars like Watt, Prescott cost their teams millions, report shows

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan, rear, in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Prescott suffered a lower right leg injury on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study by Pickswise details exactly how much money some NFL stars have cost their teams by missing games due to injury.

Over the past five seasons, J.J. Watt, Dak Prescott and Jimmy Garoppolo have cost their clubs the most.

Prescott’s lower leg injury in 2020, which came while the star quarterback was playing under the franchise tag, contributed heavily towards his $21,593,688 money lost figure. Garoppolo’s torn ACL along with various other injuries meant he cost the 49ers and Patriots nearly $20 million.

And despite not playing a meaningful snap since September, 2018, quarterback Sam Bradford ranked 7th for overall injured money cost over the last five seasons, at over $15.5 million.

Just looking at the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence has cost the team nearly $15 million due to his absence. While not injured, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been a sunk cost of over $10 million in 2021, and he should reach the top spot on this year’s list if he sits out for the remainder of the season.

The full Injury Index report is available here.