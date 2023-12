UPDATE: The accident has been cleared.

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An injury accident is causing slowdowns near the I-40/I-49 interchange in Alma, according to IDriveArkansas.

Emergency crews are on the scene and traffic has been moved to one lane near mile marker 11 westbound on Interstate 40.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for the latest.