Injury collision slows traffic on U.S. 62

UPDATE: Traffic returned to typical speeds about 6:25 p.m. … nearly two hours after the collision was initially reported.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A multi-vehicle collision has caused traffic to stop on U.S. 62.

An hour later, traffic in the eastbound lanes remained stopped, while traffic moved very slow in the westbound lanes.

The collision happened about 4:40 p.m. Monday, July 22, on U.S. 62 less than two miles from AR-12.

Police report injuries occurred during the collision, but have yet to comment about how many people are injured, and what the injuries are they sustained.

This is a developing story.