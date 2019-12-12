Inmate charged in riots leading to Oklahoma prison lockdowns

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma inmate has been charged with participating in a riot for a series of fights that led to the lockdown of all state prisons earlier this year.

Court records show Justin Hill was also charged with conspiracy, assault and battery and taking part in gang-related crime.

The fights at six state prisons left one inmate dead and dozens injured.

A spokesman says Hill was serving a five-year sentence for grand larceny at the Lawton Correctional Facility and was transferred to another prison after the fights.