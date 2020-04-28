Inmate freed from Oklahoma prison tests positive for virus

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is now testing soon-to-be released inmates for the coronavirus at least a week before freeing them.

The move comes after a positive test was returned hours after an inmate was released from custody.

DOC spokesman Justin Wolf says an inmate at the William S. Key Correctional Center was released April 22 before the department received his positive test results.

Wolf says 49 inmates exposed to the man have tested negative for the virus and results are pending on three others.

Statewide, more than 3,200 people have tested positive for the virus and 197 have died.