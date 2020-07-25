Inmates at Crawford County detention center test positive for COVID-19

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 30 inmates from the Crawford County Detention COVID Center test positive for COVID-19.

Crawford County Sherrif Ron Brown said a total of 191 people including inmates and staff within the facility were tested for COVID-19.

Brown said all staff members tested negative and 32 inmates tested positive.

All inmates that tested positive are asymtomatic and will be quarantined.

Eight deputies who were in direct contact with the positive inmates have been tested and will remain self quarantined until results are ready.