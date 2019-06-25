Inside Farmington’s new state-of-the-art sports facility

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA) — A new $16 million sports complex will soon be called home for the Farmington Cardinals.

“I can’t wait to see the looks on their face,” says Brad Blew, Athletic Director for Farmington High School.

What was once a cow pasture behind Farmington High School, is replaced by a state-of-the-art sports facility. It’s been ten years in the making.

“We literally started from ground zero,” Blew said. “Turf field, which we’ve never had before. We have a 60-yard workout facility indoors, we have a cheer and dance studio in there, a state-of-the-art press box.”

Construction for the facility took about 15 months to complete. When the Cardinals take on the Prairie Grove Tigers in September for the first game of the season, it will finally be called home.

“Both my kids go to Farmington, my daughter and my son, so I’m super excited for that,” says Bob Archer, Construction Superintendent with Kinco Constructors.

Archer says despite tough weather, the project stayed on track. “We were able to get the track open in January, basically 7 months early, so they could practice track this year. They have never had a track to practice on.”

The stands hold 2,500 people on the home side, and 1,200 on the guest side.

“This is a first class facility, it will be a premiere facility in Northwest Arkansas and across the state,” Blew said.

Everyone from the soccer team, to the football, dance, and cheer teams will benefit; opening the gate for more opportunities.

“I think it’s going to be a great statement of what Farmington is about,” Blew said.