Inside look at XNA renovations, future projects

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA) — Passengers and revenue are at an all time high at Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, prompting almost $200 million dollars in various projects.

The airport is expecting to hit 900,000 passengers in 2019, accelerating the need for numerous renovation projects both inside and outside.

“These pieces of equipment will have been running nonstop for almost 21 years, so it’s time for replacement,” says Airport Director Kelly Johnson.

XNA is busier than ever with roughly 42 departures and 42 new arrivals a day.

‘The airports traffic was up last year not quite 9%, and year to date we’re up almost 17%. That’s a lot of travelers,” Johnson said.

At the top of the list of projects is the current taxiway rehabilitation.

Johnson says, “it’s the number one thing on the FAA’s matrix and that’s safety…so that project will be 90% funded. It costs $27 million and we have to come up with $2.7 million.”

Passengers might notice an expansion of the TSA checkpoint also currently underway.

“Part of the checkpoint expansion project that will be opened in another month, is the space for a fourth lane for the TSA…we’re working hand-in-hand with the TSA to justify staffing that lane and providing new equipment for that lane,” Johnson said.

The airport’s board recently discussed lobby renovations to relocate its escalators and elevators, and adding an elevated connector to the parking deck.

Johnson says renovating baggage claim, opening up the second floor to rearrange the screening lanes, and adding a rental car-only deck is also on the horizon.

“Our goal is to have them in their own deck at some point in the future and connected to our building, so our customers can go directly through some kind of connection into the rent-only deck,” she said.

New food and beverage options might soon be available. A recent survey was given to 300 customers asking what they want to see, ” we’re taking that list and we’re trying to work through those items one at a time.”

Johnson says high volume has justified these projects, but it won’t all happen at once.

“Almost $200 million doesn’t grow on trees. We’re looking at what comes first, how are they phased, how are they financed,” Johnson said.

The airport has also had a record-breaking year for parking.

The parking deck is a major revenue generator, and it has hit 80% occupancy at least once this summer.

With all the growth, Johnson recommends that passengers get to the airport at least an hour and a half early.