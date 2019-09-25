INSIDE LOOK: Local vape shop claims all products are safe, health official disagrees

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Across the Natural State, 11 vaping-related illnesses have been reported causing some vape shops to start losing business.

One of those retailers is claiming all of their products are safe, contrary to what health officials are saying.

A trend among teens; turning into sickness and even death.

“We’re still trying to figure out exactly what is causing the damage or what’s causing the harm and that’s what’s making it scarier for the community,” said Dr. Randy Conover, a family physician at Northwest Family Medicine.

Vaping is still relatively new to the medical field, leaving some scratching their heads about the root cause of lung disorders and diseases linked to it.

But, Dr. Randy Conover believes one of the ingredients inside vape juice is the culprit.

“They call it a vehicle, and the vehicle is made out of vegetable glycerin, or propylene glycol and the FDA has found it to be safe for ingesting but not for heating and inhaling,” he said.

Vegetable glycerin is the base for e-liquids.

Flavors like mango or grape then go into it to create a variety of the product.

Hermin Thind, the CEO of Vapor Maven, said, “That is a main ingredient in the production of the e-liquid, but it’s been around for ages and it’s something in daily lifestyles.”

The FDA says this agent is safe to swallow, but doesn’t say anything about inhaling it.

This leaves Vapor Maven in the clear to use it as a main ingredient in its products.

Thind said, “That is something the FDA needs to regulate and put everybody in the industry on the same page.”

He argues it’s not vegetable glycerin making people sick, it’s where they’re getting their juice.

“We do everything by the book, but there are people that are getting everything on the internet and they experiment on their own and that’s what’s been leading to everything that’s been going on lately,” he said.

Thind emphasizes only buying products with official packaging that outline exactly what’s inside.

But to stay safe, Dr. Conover only recommends one thing going through your lungs.

“The best recommendation is air and oxygen,” Conover said. “Those things are good to inhale. Everything else; nicotine, all these other substances, we’d recommend not doing it.”

If you’re using vaping to stop smoking, he said there are better ways to do it.

He recommends nicotine patches, nicotine gum, or trying to stop cold turkey.