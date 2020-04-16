Instagram launches live series to boost mental health during COVID-19

The social media company is teaming up with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to help protect mental health during this time.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Instagram has seen a spike of young people scrolling through the app, looking for social connection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, the social media company is teaming up with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to help protect mental health during this time.

To do that, Instagram is launching a live series that focuses on how to handle things like anxiety and stress.

It will feature discussions with both experts and celebrities on coping with the pandemic.

Dr. Ken Duckworth, the chief medical officer at NAMI, said, “We’re going to be working the full monty of resources from tips on how to sleep, tips on modulate your use of social media, I do think there is a dose effect there, you will also find people who are living with things that you are living with.”

This series is called “Want to Talk About It?” and you can find it on the Netflix Instagram page, @netflix.