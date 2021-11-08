“Instead of turkey and dressing, it may be chicken and dressing this year,“ River Valley Regional Food Bank

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Meat shortages in Northwest Arkansas may cause families to not have a turkey this year for Thanksgiving.

According to local food banks, turkey supply and turkey donations are down significantly compared to 2020.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank says it’ll probably be distributing more chickens Thanksgiving than Turkeys. Another food bank in the River Valley says its Turkey supply is down 99.5%

“Instead of turkey and dressing, it may be chicken and dressing this year,“ says Tracy Engel, River Valley Regional Food Bank director.

The River Valley Regional Food Bank and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank agree local food banks are not immune to the national meat shortage.

“Let me tell you how many turkeys we have in our freezer right now, and that’s five; usually, during this week of the year we have one thousand turkeys,” says Engel.

Engel believes more than just supply chain issues are contributing to the limited number of donations.

“Even if you are able to get your hands on one, if you’re are donating, it’s going to cost more money. At a lot of families who do donate, even them, don’t have that sort of money,” says Engel.

Because of this, most of the families who rely on assistance from the food bank will have chicken on their Thanksgiving table.

We reached out to Tyson for more detail about how the meat shortage will affect their annual donations, it says “The current market has not impacted our donation efforts.”

