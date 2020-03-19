Closings
Institutions extend WiFi access for public use

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Institutions have extended their WiFi access to parking lots for public use, according to the Arkansas Department of Education.

4-year Institutions:

  • ASU – Jonesboro
  • Henderson State
  • Southern AR
  • Archaeological Survey
  • UofA Fort Smith
  • UofA Monticello
  • UofA Pine Bluff
  • UCA

2-year Institutions:

  • ASU Beebe
  • ASU Mid South
  • ASU Mountain Home
  • ASU Newport
  • ASU Three Rivers
  • Black River
  • Cossatot CC
  • East AR CC
  • National Park
  • North AR
  • Northwest AR
  • Ozarka
  • South AR
  • Southeast AR
  • SAU Tech
  • UofA Batesville
  • UofA Hope
  • UofA Hope Texarkana
  • UofA Morrilton
  • UofA Rich Mountain
  • UofA PTC

Technical Institute:

  • Northwest Tech

