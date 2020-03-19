Institutions extend WiFi access for public use

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas restaurants will be temporarily allowed to sell to-go beer and wine to customers, according to an emergency rules change from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

For the next 30 days, restaurants may sell corked or sealed bottles of wine with the purchase of food, "consistent with their existing ability to allow a patron to take home an unfinished bottle of wine purchased with food."