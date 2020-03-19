Institutions extend WiFi access for public use

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Institutions have extended their WiFi access to parking lots for public use, according to the Arkansas Department of Education.
4-year Institutions:
- ASU – Jonesboro
- Henderson State
- Southern AR
- Archaeological Survey
- UofA Fort Smith
- UofA Monticello
- UofA Pine Bluff
- UCA
2-year Institutions:
- ASU Beebe
- ASU Mid South
- ASU Mountain Home
- ASU Newport
- ASU Three Rivers
- Black River
- Cossatot CC
- East AR CC
- National Park
- North AR
- Northwest AR
- Ozarka
- South AR
- Southeast AR
- SAU Tech
- UofA Batesville
- UofA Hope
- UofA Hope Texarkana
- UofA Morrilton
- UofA Rich Mountain
- UofA PTC
Technical Institute:
- Northwest Tech