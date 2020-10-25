Instructor, student pilot died in Magnolia Springs plane crash; both Identified

UPDATE (10/25/20 12:37 PM) — The second person involved in Friday’s crash has been identified by the Navy. Lieutenant Rhiannon Ross from Wixom Michigan.

UPDATE (Military.com 10/25/20 10:17 AM) — A coast guard officer has been identified as one who died in the plane crash on Friday. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett of Waxhaw, N.C. The other person in the plane has not yet been identified.

UPDATE (AP 10/24/2020 6:10 PM) – The U.S. Navy says the two crew members who died when a Navy training plane out of Florida crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood were an instructor pilot and a student aviator.

A Navy spokesman says the two-person crew were on a routine training flight out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida. Their names were not immediately released.

Photos show smoke billowing from a home and at least two vehicles in the subdivision in Foley, Alabama on the Gulf Coast where the T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed around 5 p.m. Friday. No one on the ground was injured.

UPDATE (10/24 12:16 PM) — U.S. Navy investigation team is asking anyone with footage or photos of the aircraft in flight or any additional information to call Lieutenant Freeman at 864-608-0729. Also if debris you find debris from the aircraft leave it undisturbed and call LT Freeman.

UPDATE (8:42 PM) — U.S. Navy fire trucks just arrived on scene of the plane crash.

UPDATE (7:44 PM) — U.S. Naval Air Forces say the aircrew did not survive the crash.

Their names will not be released at this time as officials wait until 24 hours after the next-of-kin is notified.

UPDATE (6:18 PM) — WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown spoke to Foley Fire Chief, Joey Darby, about the plane crash.

Darby said they were called on scene at 4:23 PM to a downed aircraft that could have possibly impacted a house and several vehicles.

The fire was fully extinguished and there were no reported injuries to the residents of the home. However, the home and vehicles were massively damaged.

UPDATE (6:06 PM) — Deputies say the plane was identified to be a U.S. Naval aircraft.

Update plane crash: The plane involved in the crash is going to be a US Naval aircraft. No civilians were injured on the ground. DOD and Navy personnel will be handling the investigation and will provide further updates. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) October 23, 2020

UPDATE (5:16 PM) — According to authorities, two are dead following the plane crash.

UPDATE (5:13 PM) — The District Attorney is on scene as well.

UPDATE (5:00 PM) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet regarding the plane crash report.

Sheriff’s Office units and fire units are on scene in the area of Magnolia School in Magnolia Springs. An unk. type of plane has crashed. A home in the area is also on fire. Please avoid the area if possible. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) October 23, 2020

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities say a plane crashed in the Foley area off County Road 55 near Mansion Street Friday afternoon.

Sources say a structure also caught fire.

This is a developing story.

The aerial shots are from pilot, Brandon Ressinger, as he flew over the crash site.

BJ Johnson provided WKRG News 5 with video of the house fire.

Here are more videos of the crash scene sent in by a WKRG News 5 viewer.

