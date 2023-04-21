FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An interactive kiosk exhibiting the work of famed Fayetteville architect Fay Jones is one its way to the Shiloh Museum in Springdale.

The kiosk was created by an interdisciplinary team of faculty and students at the University of Arkansas.

“Fay Jones’ work is, of course, legendary in architecture circles, but it’s so reflective of the environment of the Ozarks and essential to understanding the changing architectural styles of the mid-century modern era locally,” said Angie Albright, the museum’s director.

The kiosk uses a gaming technology and a touch screen to give viewers a three-dimensional view of the architect’s work.

The kiosk, dubbed “Housing the Human and the Sacred: A Digital Experience of the Architecture of Fay Jones,” will be free and open to the public now through Dec. 31.

Additionally, there will be a special lecture on Wednesday, May 17.

The project was funded by a Chancellor’s Innovation and Collaboration Fund grant from the University of Arkansas and a Digital Projects for the Public Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.