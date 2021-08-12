Interactive Map: How COVID-19 cases exploded again in Arkansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Doctors say COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire in Arkansas and it is surging the number hospitalizations, beyond the state’s hospital record set in January.

On July 10, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classified Arkansas counties between moderate, substantial and high community transmission. On July 23, every county in Arkansas was categorized as high transmission.

For desktop users, watch the progression in the interactive map below. For mobile users, click here.

On Tuesday, the number of hospitalized Arkansans increased to 1,435, the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday there were only 12 ICU beds available in the state, a slight increase from the day before when there were only eight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers